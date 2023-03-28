Callum Wilson is of the belief that Leicester City’s James Maddison won’t be at Leicester for much longer as he impresses with recent performances.

The pair were Coventry teammates in 2013 and Maddison is allegedly on Newcastle’s radar for a move to St. James Park this summer, according to 90Min.

Wilson gave his thoughts on Maddison’s future on the BBC’s Footballer’s Football Podcast and expressed his support for his long-time friend.

“He is a top player and eventually he will move on from Leicester and go to a bigger club.

“I think he deserves that opportunity, especially for how long he’s been at Leicester and how much he’s given the club. Happy for him. Fellow Coventry kid, so I’m buzzing for him.”

With Leicester City in the conversation for a possible relegation from the Premier League as they sit just one point above the drop zone, and Newcastle very much in with a shout of gaining Champions League football, nobody would begrudge Maddison if he were to make the switch to Tyneside this summer.