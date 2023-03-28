New issue for Graham Potter’s job safety at Chelsea following major development

There may be a new potential issue for Chelsea manager Graham Potter despite some recent improvement in results and performances.

The Blues have not made the best start to life under Potter and one imagines he has been close to the sack at various points, though for the time being he has clung on to the job, with a recent run of three wins and one draw from the last four games also doing him no harm.

Still, with Potter’s predecessor Thomas Tuchel just getting the Bayern Munich job, it means Julian Nagelsmann is now available, and he has admirers at Stamford Bridge, according to the Daily Mail.

This won’t necessarily threaten Potter in the immediate future, but it will surely add pressure if things don’t improve at Chelsea in the coming weeks and months.

Despite Nagelsmann not quite living up to expectations at Bayern, he was a very highly regarded manager at previous clubs RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim, and he surely won’t be short of suitors now that he’s left his role at the Allianz Arena.

Tottenham and Real Madrid are also mentioned as possible suitors for the German tactician, but this could be one for Chelsea to watch as well.