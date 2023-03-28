Chelsea place 27-year-old star on transfer list ahead of summer window

Chelsea have placed Ruben Loftus-Cheek on their transfer list ahead of the summer window as the 27-year-old’s services are no longer required by Graham Potter.

Loftus-Cheek has seen his game time increase this season under the former Brighton boss as his versatility has allowed him to play in several positions such as right wing-back in the absence of Reece James.

The Englishman has played 27 times in all competitions for the Blues this campaign, totalling up to 1635 minutes.

Loftus-Cheek will enter the last year of his contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer and although the Blues have the option of an extension, they are not keen to activate it, reports Football Insider.

The 27-year-old has been at Chelsea since joining their academy in 2004 and the midfielder worked his way up through the ranks at the West London club. The midfielder has played a total of 149 times for the Blues’ first team, scoring 13 goals and assisting a further 17.

It is uncertain where Loftus-Cheek will end up next season but there are several clubs interested in his services, such as Newcastle United.