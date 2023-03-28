Chelsea star still being wooed by continental giants with Blues needing contract renewal sorted soon

This summer could end up being one of the most important in Chelsea’s recent history, with the future of a handful of players, and perhaps even the manager, to be discussed.

Graham Potter, for all of his evident talent as a coach, hasn’t really got the Blues going this season, and whilst we can talk about the extent of injuries that the Blues squad has suffered over the period, one doesn’t get the feeling with Potter that he is ‘elite,’ with respect.

A slight turnaround in results notwithstanding, the coach is a little underwhelming and that surely doesn’t inspire players from the very top level of the game.

In any event, whomever is the coach at the end of the current 2022/23 campaign will need to address the elephant in the room and that’s the issue of player sales and contract renewals.

Mason Mount appears almost certain to leave according to talkSPORT, and he could be the first of many.

His midfield colleague, N’Golo Kante, is still being courted by Paris Saint-Germain say 90Min, although it’s believed that the west Londoners remain confident that he could commit his immediate future to Chelsea by signing a contract renewal.

Though his season has been blighted by injury – transfermarkt note he’s missed 34 games so far – he has always been an important player for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

In the time he’s been at the club, the least amount of games he’s played in a Premier League season for them is 22, per transfermarkt, evidencing that importance.

To that end, it’s understandable why they would want to make every effort to keep him from the clutches of the Ligue Un giant – and any other club that may come calling.