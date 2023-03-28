Chelsea star would be ready to accept transfer back to his former club

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly keen to return to his former club Barcelona after a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge.

The Gabon international joined Barca from Arsenal midway through last season and performed well in his brief stint at the Nou Camp before moving to Chelsea last summer.

It now seems clear that Aubameyang is no longer in the Blues’ plans, however, and it perhaps isn’t too surprising that he’s now looking for a way back to Barcelona.

According to reporters Fernando Polo and Ferran Martinez, as cited and translated by Barca Times in the tweet below, Aubameyang would be ready to return on reduced wages and accept a bench role in Xavi’s side…

??| Aubameyang wants to return to Barça and the club also value his option. He would be a low-cost forward on low wages who contributes to a good atmosphere and would be willing to accept a bench role. [@ffpolo & @martinezferran] #fcblive pic.twitter.com/f8V1syqA4i — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) March 28, 2023

Aubameyang could still have something to offer to a big club like this, and Chelsea surely wouldn’t have any issue letting him go at this stage.

The 33-year-old has had a great career at the highest level, and it’s surprising he hasn’t been able to have more of a positive impact at Chelsea after he previously performed at such a high level for much of his time at Arsenal, even if things ended on a bit of a sour note.