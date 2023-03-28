Chelsea star “on verge” of final decision on his future, says reporter

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is reportedly on the verge of making a final decision on his future and signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

The France international has had a great career with the Blues, though he’s now ageing and has had injury problems in recent times, so there has been some uncertainty over his long-term future.

Still, it now looks like Kante is close to committing his future to Chelsea with a new deal, according to Florian Plettenberg via his official Twitter account.

See below for details…

News #Kante: Understand that he’s on verge to extend his contract! Chelsea bosses want him to stay … Talks with the players management are going well. Clear tendency at this stage: Kante will stay beyond this season! #CFC @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/cxfYCEQa0V — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 28, 2023

Chelsea fans will no doubt feel this is good news, as Kante surely has a role to play in Graham Potter’s side, even if he’s no longer as important as he once was, or involved in the starting line up as regularly.

If Kante were to leave Chelsea, there would surely be plenty of top clubs looking at him as a fine signing on a free transfer this summer.