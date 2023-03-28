Chelsea star “on verge” of final decision on his future, says reporter

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is reportedly on the verge of making a final decision on his future and signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

The France international has had a great career with the Blues, though he’s now ageing and has had injury problems in recent times, so there has been some uncertainty over his long-term future.

Still, it now looks like Kante is close to committing his future to Chelsea with a new deal, according to Florian Plettenberg via his official Twitter account.

See below for details…

More Stories / Latest News
Blow for Chelsea with key figure set to leave club and join up with Thomas Tuchel at Bayern
“Perfect fit” – Jack Wilshere urges Arsenal to seal “massive signing” from PL rivals
Arsenal star has been transfer target for two Premier League clubs

Chelsea fans will no doubt feel this is good news, as Kante surely has a role to play in Graham Potter’s side, even if he’s no longer as important as he once was, or involved in the starting line up as regularly.

If Kante were to leave Chelsea, there would surely be plenty of top clubs looking at him as a fine signing on a free transfer this summer.

More Stories N'Golo Kante

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.