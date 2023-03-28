Aside from the end result, it was a dream Italian debut for 23-year-old Mateo Retegui, the striker scoring the goal that gave the Azzurri hope of reeling England back in after the Three Lions had taken a 2-0 lead in Naples.

It was, ultimately, in vain but Retegui’s quality was clear for all to see. Quality that has seen him come to the attention of clubs in Italy and in England.

According to Corriere dello Sport (subscription required), cited by FC Inter News, Internazionale of Milan and both Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace of the Premier League are showing an interest.

The player currently plies his trade at Tigre in Argentina, but a move to Europe would seem to be the next logical step in his burgeoning career.

Facundo Colidio, who is on loan to Tigre from Inter, would appear to be key to any deal for the player to move to the nerazzurri say Courier dello Sport, though a move to the Premier League and the expected riches that could entail, may appeal.

Dan Cook, speaking on the HLTCO podcast, wasn’t in too much doubt that his team, Crystal Palace, would find it hard to be able to jump to the head of the queue for Retegui’s signature.

“I hate to say this in a Crystal Palace podcast, but I’m not sure we are necessarily anything like as an attractive proposition at the moment as Brighton and Hove Albion,” he said.

“They are upwardly mobile, there is every chance they will get into Europe by the end of this season.

“And you look at our current plight, you know, hopefully Roy Hodgson can steady the ship and keep us afloat in the Premier League.”

With Inter clearly in the box seat, it seems to be a foregone conclusion that a Serie A berth could be Retegui’s from the start of the 2023/24 season, a move that should clearly enhances his credentials for the national team.

Another goal on his second start, this time against Malta, per WhoScored, evidences a special talent.