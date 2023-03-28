“It was a psychological decision”- Ex-Leicester City winger reveals why he decided to leave Foxes in January

Ayoze Perez has revealed the exact reason why he left Leicester City for Real Betis in January after four years in England.

Perez made the loan move to Betis on January’s deadline day from Leicester, who were happy to let him go despite his Foxes contract expiring this summer.

Speaking to La Media Inglesa (via Al Final De La Palmera), Perez admitted that he was “psychologically” ready to make the move back to Spain after nine years away.

“It was a delicate moment in my career, I was not counting on many minutes at Leicester and it gave me a lot of confidence.

“We all know what a great coach Manuel [Pellegrini] is and in that sense, it made it easier for me to make my decision to come to Betis.

“Psychologically I was very clear that it was time and hence my decision to return to Spain.”

Perez has made eight appearances for Betis since joining, with his only goal so far coming in his side’s Europa League Round of 16 first leg defeat to Manchester United earlier this month.

However, Betis are fairing very well in La Liga this campaign, sitting 5th, four points off of 4th place so Perez may feel that he made the right decision to move with Leicester languishing toward the bottom end of the Premier League table.