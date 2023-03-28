Liverpool have made Borussia Dortmund a formal offer for midfield Jude Bellingham.

That’s according to British agent Haydn Dodge, who claims it is ‘known’ within the footballing industry that the Reds have taken their interest in the English midfielder to a whole new level in the form of a £100m bid, or close to.

Bellingham, 19, is nailed on to become one of the world’s most expensive players. Having joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020, the talented teenager, once he inevitably leaves the Bundesliga, is set to turn an eye-watering profit for the Black and Yellows – the club where he has really made his name.

Although Dortmund are rumoured to want to keep the 19-year-old beyond this season, he is understood to be wanted by just about every big club in Europe, and there is perhaps no other club that needs him more than Liverpool.

With an ageing midfield, Jurgen Klopp’s woes in the centre of the pitch have become particularly evident this campaign, and Dodge claims the FSG-owned club have put their money where their mouth is.

“It’s known that a bid [from Liverpool] just shy of £100m has been submitted for Jude Bellingham ahead of this summer’s transfer window,” Dodge said in an exclusive interview.

“A revamp in the middle of the park is exactly what Liverpool, their fans and Jurgen Klopp need so it is not surprising to see them going all out for Bellingham.”

Since joining Dortmund three years ago, Bellingham, who has two years left on his deal, has featured in 124 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 44 goals, including scoring six in the Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund have been contacted and allowed the opportunity to respond.