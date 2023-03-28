Manchester United transfer target’s release clause could be bumped up to €80m

Manchester United and other interested clubs could reportedly face paying as much as €80million for the transfer of Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio.

The 21-year-old is quickly establishing himself as one of the top young centre-backs in world football, and it’s perhaps not too surprising to see Sporting keen to try to make even more money from his sale.

According to A Bola, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Sporting hope to offer Inacio a new contract that would take his release clause up to €80m, up from the current price of €45m.

If they succeed in selling Inacio for that kind of price, the Portugal international would become their biggest ever sale.

Goncalo Inacio celebrates scoring against Arsenal
The report also states that A Bola have linked Man Utd as one of the clubs interested in Inacio, so we could see yet another big-money defensive purchase following the large amounts invested in the likes of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in recent years.

MUFC would probably do well to offload players like Maguire and Victor Lindelof to make room for a young talent like Inacio to come in.

