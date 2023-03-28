“He creates chaos” – Netherlands legend goes in heavily on Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk

Netherlands legend Marco van Basten has criticised Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk heavily following the Dutch’s recent international matches which included a 4-0 hammering by France.

Van Dijk started both games for his country and despite an improved performance against minnows Gibraltar, that did not stop the former AC Milan star from having a go at the Liverpool defender.

“He makes noise, but he doesn’t say anything,” Van Basten told Ziggo Sport, via VI.

“He is not clear. A good captain thinks aloud, makes it clear what is going on. He stays in between. He creates chaos. That leads to misunderstandings. That is what you, as a captain, must prevent.

“In the dressing room he is good, football tactically and technically, not. You need another gentleman on the field. This has nothing to do with that injury, this has to do with leadership. He makes noise, but he says nothing. That’s true. This is in you. This is wanting to win at all costs.”

Van Dijk has been top of the tree when it comes to defenders over the last few years but this season has seen a big slump in the 31-year-old’s performances.

The centre-back has been one of many that have struggled in a Red shirt but Van Basten’s comments are extremely harsh.

The line where the former footballer says that Van Dijk is technically and tactically not good is simply not true, as you don’t get to the top of the game being poor in both areas.