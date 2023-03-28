Inter Milan defender switches agents with Manchester United eyeing summer move for player

Manchester United target Denzel Dumfries has switched agents ahead of a potential summer switch from Italy to Old Trafford.

Calciomercato are reporting that Dumfries is keen on a move to the Premier League and has recently changed agents from Rafaela Pimenta to the Wasserman agency with the possibility of engineering a move this summer.

Dumfries is said to be of interest to United, per Gazzetta dello Sport , who also say that it is entirely possible that one of Diogo Dalot or Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be sold by United in the summer.

Dumfries has three goals and five assists this season for Inter and is yet to agree a new contract at San Siro that would see him extend his stay there beyond 2025.

Dumfries in action vs Lecce

FCInterNews revealed in December that a Dalot/Dumfries swap deal was to not be counted out, with the Portuguese’s deal with the Red Devils expiring in 2024.

Dumfries’ agent switch in the run-up to the summer transfer window may mean something is in the works for the defender, but it remains unclear exactly where he will end up.

 

