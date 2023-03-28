James McClean announces autism diagnosis in support of his daughter

James McClean has announced that he has been diagnosed with autism in support of his daughter who has the same condition.

Erin, the four-year old daughter of McClean, is autistic and the 33-year old winger announced his diagnosis via Instagram today.

Today also marks the start of World Autism Acceptance Week and McClean’s message has certainly hit home about how having the disability shouldn’t get in the way of everyday life.

In a snippet from the post, McClean, who currently plays for Wigan, wrote: “As you all know, my daughter Willow-Ivy is autistic.

The last 4 years have been life-changing in the most amazing way but also very difficult at times as her daddy watching her overcome so many obstacles in her life and learning how to manage the challenges she faces on a daily basis.”

I see so many small traits in her that I see in myself. So I decided to go and get an ASD assessment.”

Hopefully McClean’s message will encourage more people to take note of a disability that affects so many people across the world.

