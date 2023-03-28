Jamie Redknapp drops major hint over potential Harry Kane Manchester United transfer

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp has hinted that Harry Kane is already holding talks over a transfer away from Spurs, whilst naming Manchester United as a good option for the England international.

Kane has had a superb career in terms of scoring goals for Tottenham and for England, with the 29-year-old undoubtedly one of the most consistent and prolific forwards in world football for the last eight years or so.

Still, so far Kane has no trophies to show for it, as Spurs haven’t won anything since the 2008 League Cup, so it must be time for this world class player to be seriously thinking about trying a new challenge in what could be the final three or four years of his career at the highest level.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Redknapp makes it clear he’s sure Kane will already be negotiating a possible move, and he thinks Man Utd looks a likely destination.

Kane and United would surely be a perfect fit for each other right now, with the Red Devils looking like being on their way back to winning major trophies again under Erik ten Hag.

Still, MUFC lack an elite central striker like Kane, so if he were to move to Old Trafford he could provide that finishing touch needed to turn Ten Hag’s side into a more efficient trophy-winning machine, which would then finally help him achieve what he’s been unable to do at Tottenham.