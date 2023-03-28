French journalist Sylvain Ripoll thinks that Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier needs to move to a bigger club if he is to stake a claim to be part of the French senior national team.

Ripoll made a list of French players who he thinks have a chance of representing Les Blues in the not-too-distant future and Meslier was one of those names.

Ripoll made the suggestion for Eurosport, saying that Didier Deschamps’s inclusion of Meslier into the squad would not have raised too many eyebrows, while also praising his ability on the ball.

“Along with Alban Lafont, Meslier represents the future of the national team at just 23 years old, and he becomes one of the pillars of Leeds in the Premier League.

“While 30-year-old Alphonse Areola plays little with West Ham, Meslier continues to perform at a high level [for Leeds] and is one of his club’s hopes in helping them avoid relegation. His qualities in the kicking game make him an atypical profile for the Blues.”

Ripoll ended his piece on Meslier by making the suggestion that a move away from Leeds for Meslier could be what increases his chances of finally representing his nation.

“Our opinion: A transfer to a big club remains a necessary step to access the France team, and it seems ripe for it.”

At 23 and having made 119 appearances for Leeds (108 of those coming in the Premier League), Meslier is surely ready for a shot at senior international football and his impressive performances for his club surely prove that the next step is not too far away.