Key Liverpool star to miss Man City clash as fitness issue continues beyond initial timeframe

Liverpool look set to be without key midfielder Thiago Alcantara for their clash with Man City at the Etihad on Saturday as the Spaniard has yet to return to team training. 

According to David Lynch for Football Insider, Thiago is expected to miss the Man City clash due to the hip flexor problem that has plagued him since the Reds’ 3-0 defeat to Wolves at Molineux in early February.

The midfielder has not played since and the medical staff hoped that the lay-off and extra recovery time granted by the international break would have Thiago ready for a comeback this Saturday.

However, that has not been the case and the 31-year-old will have to wait a little longer for his return to action.

It was initially reported that Thiago would be out for four weeks but this latest update would mean it will be double that should the midfielder return against Chelsea on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old is prone to picking up injuries and seeing as he is Jurgen Klopp’s best midfielder that is a big problem for the Reds which will likely be addressed in the summer.

