Leeds boosted ahead of must win game as key Arsenal player sent home early from international break

With the international break coming to a close attention turns to Premier League duties once more, and Leeds United have been boosted by the news of an injury to one of Arsenal’s key players.

The Yorkshire-based club head to the Emirates Stadium this weekend for what is a must-win game for Javi Gracia and his side.

It’ll be no mean feat if they’re able to come out on top given that the Gunners are riding high at the top of the table, and have shown a champions desire to win games that have been seemingly out of reach at times.

The home match against Bournemouth is a perfect example of that, Mikel Arteta’s side being 2-0 down to the Cherries, before coming back to win in the last minute of injury time.

Gracia only has 11 games left to steer his side away from the relegation dog fight, and with only three points separating them from the bottom of the table, he needs to get some positive results on the table now.

The way in which Bournemouth attacked Arsenal from the off could be the blueprint for the visitors to come away with all three points.

Not to mention that the Gunners could be severely weakened by the loss of one of their key men.

Goal.com note that Thomas Partey was left out of the Ghana squad to face Angola, but that it was coach, Chris Hughton’s sole decision after the player felt some discomfort in training the previous day.

“Thomas has some small injury issues,” Hughton was quoted as saying. “We felt it was too big a risk to start him.”

Although the report also suggests that sources close to the player believe he will still be ok for Saturday’s match, Mikel Arteta may decide against taking the risk at this point in the season.

In any event, Leeds will still have to execute things to the letter in north London if they’re going to come anywhere close to causing a shock.