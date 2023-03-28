Leeds United midfielder set for ‘extended absence’ following surgery

Leeds United are set to be without midfielder Tyler Adams for a lengthy period.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the American midfielder recently underwent surgery on a hamstring injury he sustained earlier in the month.

Adams, 24, damaged his knee during a first-team training session in the build-up to the Whites’ Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers just before the most recent international break. Although the Whites ran out 4-2 winners against Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves that day, Adams’ injury somewhat marred celebrations.

The American has played a huge part in the Whites’ season so far and his absence will serve as a bitter blow to manager Javi Garcia who is striving to keep the team in England’s top flight.

Back to Adams though, not only is he set for the sidelines domestically, but his recent injury meant he could not feature for the USMNT in their CONCACAF nations league fixtures recently. It also seems unlikely he’ll be unavailable for his country for their upcoming international friendly against Mexico next month.

