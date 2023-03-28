Liverpool eyeing transfer of midfielder who could now be allowed to leave

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, whose situation at the San Siro has changed this season.

While the Croatia international was previously regarded as too important to let go, it now seems Hakan Calhanoglu has taken his place in the starting line up, which could mean he’s more easily available for transfer suitors this summer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made Brozovic one of his targets, according to FC Inter News, with the Reds in need of strengthening after a difficult season.

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are ageing and past their best, so there could be room for Brozovic to come in and give them something different in that area of the pitch.

It’s encouraging news for LFC that Brozovic now looks a realistic target, but some fans might also be hoping for a more glamorous name like Jude Bellingham.

Brozovic could complement a bigger name in midfield, but he probably wouldn’t be enough on his own to transform this team.