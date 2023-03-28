Liverpool in the race for defender who ticks all the boxes for Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is interested in bringing Eintracht Frankfurt star Evan Ndicka to Liverpool this summer as the centre-back ticks all the boxes for the German coach.

The 23-year-old will become a free agent at the end of the season and that has alerted a host of top European clubs to his situation.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool have followed the defender since he emerged as a teenager with Auxerre and will now try to bring him to Anfield in the summer. Arsenal and Tottenham are also monitoring Ndicka’s situation but the interest in the Frankfurt star does not stop there.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are very interested in Ndicka as well as PSG, Real Betis, Seville, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Liverpool are set for a bit of a rebuild ahead of next season and a new centre-back is one of Jurgen Klopp’s priorities along with midfield reinforcements.

The report states that Ndicka ticks all the boxes as far as Liverpool are concerned because he is available on a free transfer and is the perfect profile. He is also versatile as a left-sided defender who has covered in the left-back role, and even occasionally as a holding midfielder.

The Reds will be looking to spend big on their midfield and the addition of Ndicka on a free will aid this as the Merseyside club look to get back to the top part of the Premier League.