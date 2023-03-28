Lorient’s want-away midfielder Enzo Le Fee is attracting interest from Liverpool as the Reds prepare for changes to their engine room.

Le Fee revealed in an interview with French outlet Telegramme yesterday his desire to move on from Lorient, whom he has been with since the age of eight, saying: “Yes, it’s time for me to leave. I have a special link with this club and that’s why I still wanted to extend at the start of the season.

“I waited for a contract proposal from FC Lorient until December, but it never came. I hope to leave this summer so that my transfer brings money to FC Lorient. Otherwise, I’ll be free to sign up anywhere next winter.”

Liverpool’s interest in Le Fee comes from FootballTransfers, with the Reds likely to see a major midfield shake-up this summer.

Le Fee has operated primarily as a central midfielder for Lorient, but he can also play in a more attacking role or closer to the defence.

Current Liverpool midfielders Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all expected to move on from Anfield at the end of this season, and with Thiago and Jordan Henderson both on the wrong side of 30 and Fabinho 29 years of age, Le Fee could be the man Liverpool need to give the centre of their team a much needed youthful refresh.

With the 23-year old Frenchman expressing his transfer desires to the media, this may be an avenue that Liverpool could certainly venture into, with Lorient unlikely to stand in their player’s way.