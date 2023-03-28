Newcastle United are interested in signing Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez.

That’s according to British agent Haydn Dodge, who claims Eddie Howe is a big fan of Gomez and would like to bring him to St James’ Park in time for next season.

Speaking in an exclusive interview about Newcastle United’s interest in Liverpool’s number two, Dodge said: “It is quite well known that Newcastle United have long admired defender Joe Gomez as they look to bolster their centre-half options ahead of several players being out of contract this summer.”

Still, with four years left on his contract, it is going to be hard for any club to get Gomez, 25, away from Anfield.

However, the Magpies’ newfound financial power thanks to their wealthy Saudi owners means that if any club can tempt the Reds and FSG into selling, it’s probably the black-and-white half of the northeast.

As for the player himself, the thought of moving to Newcastle United, should they offer him regular playing time will probably, at the very least, give him a lot to ponder.

Starting in 13 Premier League matches so far this season, Gomez has been a sporadic figure under Jurgen Klopp and with his international career passing him by, the centre-back will likely feel he needs more regular minutes if he is to force his way back into Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions plans.

Since joining the Reds from Charlton eight years ago, Gomez has featured in 171 matches, in all competitions, registering six assists along the way. He has so far failed to score his first goal for the club.