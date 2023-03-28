Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms four clubs want Liverpool ace but Newcastle have another transfer priority

Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on the future of Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as he heads ever closer towards the end of his contract.

The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans in recent times, and it makes sense that he’s surely going to be heading for pastures new at the end of this current campaign.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column ‘the Daily Briefing’, Romano explained that four clubs are currently showing an interest in Oxlade-Chamberlain, though it seems Newcastle are not one of those.

A big name like Oxlade-Chamberlain is always going to attract a lot of speculation, as well as genuine interest, but it seems Newcastle have other priorities for that area of the pitch.

It’s not entirely clear who is in the running to sign the former Arsenal man right now, with Romano simply stating that there are two English clubs and two from abroad considering him.

“Some Liverpool fans have been asking me to clarify some rumours on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with reports linking him with Newcastle, Aston Villa and Brighton,” Romano said.

“From what I’ve been told, there are two clubs in England and two clubs abroad looking at him at the moment. There is interest but is very early and not advanced, at this stage.

“Newcastle, for example, have different priorities in that position, so I wouldn’t read too much into that particular story.”

