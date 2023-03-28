Luis Diaz returns to Liverpool training ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool have been handed a huge injury boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Reds currently sit sixth in the league table, seven points off the top four, and set to enter a season-defining period, manager Jurgen Klopp will know he needs all of his best players fit and available if his side are to right their wrongs from earlier in the campaign.

Although defender Joe Gomez and midfielder Thiago Alcantara are also sidelined through injury (as per the LFC website), fortunately for Klopp, he looks set to welcome back Columbian winger Luis Diaz.

Diaz, 26, has been out of action for five months after damaging his knee ligaments but the Daily Mail have reported that the former Porto wide-man has recently returned to first-team training, suggesting he may be ready to feature against Pep Guardiola’s title-chasing Citizens on the weekend.

Failure to come away from the Etihad with a good result during Saturday afternoon’s early kick-off would undoubtedly see Liverpool concede an advantage in the race for Champions League qualification to the likes of Brighton who sit level on 42 points but would then have two games in hand.