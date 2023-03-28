Man City desperate to keep hold of key star amid interest from two European giants

Manchester City
Bernardo Silva is one of the finest players in world football and Man City are desperate to keep him at the Etihad for one more year amid interest from Barcelona and PSG.

According to transfer journalist Matteo Moretto, the Portuguese international wants to leave Man City at the end of the season and he is top of PSG’s transfer list heading into the summer window.

However, the midfielder would prefer a move to Spain amid interest from Barcelona.

The Catalan club have been long-term admirers of Silva and tried to sign the Man City player last summer, however, the La Liga giants have ruled themselves out of a move ahead of the upcoming transfer window as they cannot afford to pay his £70.8m price tag due to their financial issues, reports the Daily Mail.

Man City want to keep hold of Bernardo Silva 
Amid this interest in Silva, Football Insider are reporting that Man City will pull out all the stops to keep the 28-year-old at the Etihad next season.

City could see Ilkay Gundogan potentially leave the club at the end of the season as the German’s contract expires and they will not want to see two of their best players exit at the same time.

