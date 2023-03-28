Man City star considering ending career at club as Barcelona await his decision

Manchester City hero Ilkay Gundogan is still weighing up his future at the Etihad as Barcelona and another club wait for the German to make a decision.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 32-year-old understands that signing a new deal with City could mean that he ends his career in Manchester, therefore, the midfielder is taking his time over the decision.

Barcelona want to sign Gundogan on a free transfer this summer as the City star’s contract comes to an end and there’s also another club interested, reports the transfer journalist.

A decision will likely be made at the end of the season as Man City are still fighting to win the treble this season.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 28, 2023

Gundogan has been a huge success at Man City since joining the club back in 2016. The 32-year-old has made 290 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, scoring 53 goals and assisting a further 37. The German international has picked up plenty of titles along the way and it is now up to him whether he wants his journey in Manchester to continue.

Barcelona is a very enticing option for Gundogan as with Sergio Busquets leaving the Catalan club at the end of the season, the Barca legend’s position is up for grabs, and the 32-year-old could be the old head amongst the young players in Barcelona’s midfield.