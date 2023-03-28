Euro giants targeting transfer move for versatile Manchester City ace

Manchester City wonderkid Shea Charles is reportedly emerging as a transfer target for Borussia Dortmund as they once again look to raid English football for its best young talent.

Dortmund have done well in recent times to bring in players like Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham, and it seems City prospect Charles is the next on their list, according to Sport Bild.

Charles, 19, faces a tough time trying to break into this star-studded City side, so he may well be tempted to try his luck with a move abroad to see if it can launch his career, as it did for the likes of Sancho and Bellingham.

Dortmund would surely relish the chance to work with the Northern Ireland international, as he looks to have the raw talent to have a fine career.

Dortmund are great at nurturing young players like this, and they’ll feel they could make a huge profit on Charles in the future, as they did with Sancho and as they now stand to do with Bellingham this summer.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, as City may not be keen on losing this big prospect for the future, who has a contract until 2027, according to Sport Bild.