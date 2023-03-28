Michail Antonio thinks that Harry Kane has a good chance of joining Liverpool in the summer amid the talk about him moving to Manchester United.

Kane has been linked with a move away from Tottenham this summer with his contract set to expire in 2024 and on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Antonio first admitted that United is the only realistic destination for him, before giving the outlandish shout that the 29-year old could move to Anfield.

“The only place he can go is United.

“Actually, there’s two places he can go. United and Liverpool. Liverpool need a number nine.

“The only two places, and I’m thinking it’s £100 million at least for him.”

The Mirror’s Darren Lewis believes Kane will request to leave Spurs when the season ends, otherwise he will leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for free next year, so getting a hefty fee for their star man could be the way to go for Daniel Levy.

Back to Antonio’s suggestion of Kane’s next destination, it’s a confusing one.

Liverpool have themselves Darwin Nunez upfront, while Cody Gakpo also has central striker experience alongside his preferred position on the wing, so the chances of him heading to Merseyside are extremely slim.

United seem like a much more realistic destination for him, as they will look to replace Wout Weghorst at the end of the season, with a move for a striker hopefully allowing some of the weight off of Marcus Rashford’s shoulders.

Don’t discount a move abroad either – Bayern Munich are also in need of a ruthless number nine, with Sadio Mane and Thomas Muller often deputising in that position for the German giants – while Real Madrid have a knack for enticing the world’s best to the Bernabeu.

Whoever Kane lines up for come the first game of next season, he will transform their attack entirely.