Exclusive: Chelsea expected to rival Man United & PSG for transfer of world class forward

Chelsea are one of the clubs eyeing the potential transfer of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, along with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Nigeria international has 25 goals for Napoli in all competitions so far this season, so it’s not too surprising to see that a number of Europe’s top clubs want him for next season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Chelsea’s imminent arrival of Christopher Nkunku won’t change their plans to bring in another top attacking player, and it seems Osimhen is one of the names on their list.

Romano also names Man Utd and PSG as admirers of Osimhen, so it will be interesting to see what happens with the talented 24-year-old.

“I think it’s not new that Chelsea are looking for a striker, this was very clear and remains a priority. The arrival of Christopher Nkunku has not changed Chelsea’s plans to add another signing up front,” Romano said.

“As for Victor Osimhen, all the top clubs are interested in him after his outstanding season with Napoli. Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea…they are all following the situation.”

In truth, Osimhen may well look at Chelsea and question if he’d play regularly if Nkunku is also arriving this summer, while the competition for places at PSG would also surely be fierce as they already have Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar up front.

Could United be the best option for Osimhen? The Red Devils have their issues, but do look to be improving under Erik ten Hag, and could surely build their attack around Osimhen, as they urgently need a new central striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and to complement Marcus Rashford.