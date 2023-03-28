Leroy Sane is said to be a target for Real Madrid this summer as the club look to add some fear factor into their winger department.

This is according to Fichajes, who say that Sane is high on Madrid’s list in case Marco Asensio leaves the Bernabeu this summer.

Real are yet to come to a decision on Asensio’s future at the club, with it looking ever more likely that he will depart on a free transfer.

The outlet report that Sane could be an option for Los Blancos, who would be adding further and speed and trickery to their flanks alongside Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

Sane has 13 goals and 7 assists in 32 matches this season, his contract at the Allianz Arena expiring in 2025, but with Thomas Tuchel now joining the Bavarians as manager, he may be intent on keeping his fellow German at the club, scuppering Real Madrid’s chances of maintaining the superstar level of their squad.