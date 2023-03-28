On-loan AC Milan star Brahim Diaz is in talks with Real Madrid to resolve his future, says Fabrizio Romano, who is not aware of interest from Chelsea.

Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Romano explained that Real would ideally like to keep Diaz, though his loan club Milan are also understandably keen for him to stay at the San Siro.

Romano says the talented 23-year-old forward is in talks over a new contract with Madrid, so it remains to be seen if he could return to the Bernabeu or if he’ll look to make his Milan loan permanent.

Chelsea have been linked with the former Manchester City youngster by the Sun recently, but it seems Romano isn’t too convinced by those rumours.

Diaz is certainly a talent who could add something to this Blues squad, but he’s also perhaps a bit similar to what they already have.

“There’s been a lot written about Brahim Diaz’s future, so here’s my current understanding of the situation: Real Madrid are in talks with Brahim Diaz to offer him a new long term contract, while AC Milan would love to keep him,” Romano explained.

“But decisions will be made in May. I’m not aware of Chelsea interest, they already have many players in that position.”