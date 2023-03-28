PIF claim made by journo will excite Newcastle United fans

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has provided an exciting update on the future of Newcastle United under PIF.

The Magpies are growing as a force since their Saudi takeover, and it now looks like Eddie Howe very much has this team slightly ahead of schedule.

Newcastle could be heading for Europa League football next season, and were unfortunate to lose 2-0 to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final.

Discussing what could come next for PIF, Taylor told Give Me Sport: “I think it’s almost moving on to phase two now of the takeover. You only have to look at the improvements Newcastle have made in the past 18 months.

“Having gone from a bottom-half side bordering on relegation to potentially just missing out on the Champions League, the Europa League would be a great step for him after they got to the Carabao Cup final. It’s now just about closing the gap on the top sides.”