Three free transfers that Leicester City could target to refresh squad

Leicestershire Live have identified a list of players who are set to be free agents this summer that Leicester City should look at.

Leicester are in need of a squad rebuild in the summer, and here are three of the players that Jordan Blackwell of Leicestershire Live has listed who could be of interest to the Foxes.

The first is Borussia Dortmund’s Mahmoud Dahoud, who could be a perfect replacement for the likely-to-depart Youri Tielemans. A box-to-box midfielder, Dahoud has recently made his return to action for the German side after a long time out with a shoulder injury.

However, his injury history throughout his career has not been bad and at 27 years of age, he still has a lot to offer.

Next up is central defender Evan Ndicka.

The Frenchman of Eintracht Frankfurt has played in 24 of 25 Bundesliga matches this season, completing 90 minutes in 23 of them.

He was also a mainstay in his side’s Champions League run, playing in all eight matches before Die Adler were knocked out in the competition’s Round of 16 by Napoli and these stats prove his reliability over the course of this season.

With Jonny Evans and Jannik Vestergaard aged 35 and 30 respectively, 23-year old Ndicka could be the perfect man to come in, assuming the Foxes maintain their Premier League status next season.

Finally, an attacking name in Jonathan Bamba.

The Lille winger has also been a regular for his side this season, playing 24 times in Ligue 1, scoring five goals and racking up five assists.

A speedy, tricky winger, Ivory Coast international Bamba showed his best form in a Lille shirt during the 2018/19 season, when he scored 13 times and provided three assists as his team finished 2nd in Ligue 1.

Harvey Barnes and the on-loan Tete (from Shakhtar Donetsk) are Leicester’s only recognised wingers, so Bamba could be a very shrewd signing for no fee this summer to bolster the club’s wideman department.

The three signs that have been covered all have what it takes to up the quality of Leicester’s squad next season, but again, it all hinges on whether or not the Foxes will be a top-flight team next year.