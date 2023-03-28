Thomas Tuchel wants one of his Chelsea favourites to join him at Bayern Munich

New Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is keen to reunite with one of his former players at Chelsea and the Bundesliga giants could make a move in the summer.

According to The Times, Bayern are hoping to take advantage of the contract stalemate between the West London club and Mason Mount by trying to sign the English midfielder on a cut-price deal during the next transfer window. The 24-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2024 and if a deal cannot be reached, the next transfer window would be the optimal time to sell the midfielder.

Chelsea are said to want at least £50m for the England international and that seems a reasonable fee for a player of Mount’s quality.

Contract negotiations have been underway for a while now and both parties are no closer to agreeing a deal. An exit for the Chelsea fan favourite looks more likely by the week and it is a scenario that won’t go down well with supporters of the West London club.

Bayern Munich will face competition from Liverpool for the Chelsea star, who are also keen to bring Mount to Anfield, reports the Liverpool Echo.

A decision over the 24-year-old’s future will arrive sometime over the next few weeks as two of Europe’s biggest clubs wait to pounce.