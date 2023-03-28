Tottenham determined to sign World Cup star during the summer window

Tottenham are reportedly determined to sign VFB Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa this summer as the North London club looks to add a left-back to its squad.

According to Todofichajes, the Croatia international is Spurs’ number one target for the role and has been classed as a priority heading into the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old is believed to have caught the North London club’s attention with his performances at the World Cup in Qatar and they believe he is a long-term fit for the left wing-back position.

Tottenham have rotated a lot in the position this season between Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies, and it seems they now want a player who can make the role his own over the coming seasons.

Tottenham want Sosa next season
Sosa has been with Stuttgart since 2018 making 102 appearances for the German club. The Croatia international’s contract ends in 2025 and his attacking style of play should win over Tottenham fans very quickly.

The 25-year-old is also wanted by Sevilla and Real Sociedad, states Todofichajes, but with the Premier League club’s financial might over the Spanish sides, signing Sosa should not be a problem.

