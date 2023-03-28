Exclusive: Chelsea eyeing another striker transfer, Liverpool star’s suitors, Conte future & more – Fabrizio Romano

Hello guys! Welcome to today’s exclusive Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe if you want this in your inbox five mornings a week, plus exclusives from some other of the biggest journalists in world football!

AC Milan

There’s been a lot written about Brahim Diaz’s future, so here’s my current understanding of the situation: Real Madrid are in talks with Brahim Diaz to offer him a new long term contract, while AC Milan would love to keep him. But decisions will be made in May. I’m not aware of Chelsea interest, they already have many players in that position.

Almeria

Almeria’s talented striker Marciano, born in 2004, is expected to debut in La Liga soon. He is already training with the first-team and has admirers in the form of Atletico Madrid, Villarreal and Brighton. He also has a €40m release clause in his contract.

Arsenal

Emile Smith Rowe: “I’m desperate to be playing, the team are doing really well and it’s something I want to be a part of. I’ve got to stay fit now for when the manager needs me. I’m trying to work as hard as I can so I’m ready to perform.”

Barcelona

Barcelona have been interested in Dani Olmo for years, since summer 2020; but their priorities this summer are in different positions or for different players, like Brazilian talent Vitor Roque. For sure Olmo situation in general is one to follow for this summer, but I wouldn’t get too excited about links with Barca as things stand.

There have been no changes on the Sergino Dest situation since December. AC Milan are not planning to trigger the buy option clause in June. The USMNT right-back will return to Barcelona and then discuss his future at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich

Hasan Salihamidzic further explains the decision to change coaches during the international break: “We have to win every game and have big goals. The circle of coaches is small — so due to the fact there was Thomas Tuchel available on the market now, we dared to take this step. Coach has to have a certain consistent attitude, a leadership style.”

Borussia Monchengladbach

This looks like being an important summer for Manu Kone. He’s a superb talent – good vision and quality on the ball, very fast, and I can see him being a good option for many top clubs. My current understanding is that three clubs are leading the race – one of those is Chelsea, who have many players on their list, including Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia. Still, they really appreciate Kone, they will be there. Manchester United also like him, and PSG always follow top young French players. With PSG, they still have to decide who will be their coach next season, and what the project will look like, but these are the clubs in the race at the moment.

Bournemouth

Official: Bournemouth confirm the club captain Neto has signed a three-year contract extension. Former Barcelona goalkeeper loves the club and he decided to commit for the future on deal valid until 2026.

Chelsea

I think it’s not new that Chelsea are looking for a striker, this was very clear and remains a priority. The arrival of Christopher Nkunku has not changed Chelsea’s plans to add another signing up front.

As for Victor Osimhen, all the top clubs are interested in him after his outstanding season with Napoli. Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea…they are all following the situation.

Chelsea are one of the clubs leading the race for Manu Kone, but they also still have players like Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia on their list for this summer.

Official: Marcus Bettinelli signs new long term deal with Chelsea. He said: “It is a privilege to be at Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world — it is amazing to be a part of and I am buzzing to be here for an extra couple of years.”

Liverpool

Some Liverpool fans have been asking me to clarify some rumours on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with reports linking him with Newcastle, Aston Villa and Brighton.

From what I’ve been told, there are two clubs in England and two clubs abroad looking at him at the moment. There is interest but is very early and not advanced, at this stage. Newcastle, for example, have different priorities in that position, so I wouldn’t read too much into that particular story.

Lorient

Enzo Le Fee announces: “It’s time for me to leave Lorient. I will no longer extend the contract, I waited for new proposal in December but then it didn’t arrive. It’s time to go. I hope to leave this summer so my transfer brings money to Lorient.”

Manchester City

Josko Gvardiol admits he’s spoken with Pep Guardiola, but has distanced himself from leaving RB Leipzig in the summer: “I congratulated Pep Guardiola — he threw a few words at me. But I will keep them to myself. My future? RB Leipzig is not interested in selling me this summer, there is no point in talking about anything else.”

Manchester United

All the top clubs are interested in Victor Osimhen after his outstanding season with Napoli. Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea…they are all following the situation.

Napoli

I’ve had a lot of questions about Kim Min-jae after his fantastic season with Napoli. It’s true that he has a release clause, and it’s a bit less than €50m, but only valid for a few days in July. So, there will be an opportunity there, but also Napoli want to offer him a new deal. Manchester United are monitoring the situation, but Napoli will push to keep him, and offer him a new contract to change this clause. As for the player, he’s been very clear that he wants to focus on the rest of the season in Serie A and the Champions League, and then we will see.

PSG

Manu Kone: “Interest of PSG? You know that I am Parisien, I was born and trained here. There is a logical link. But whether it’s Paris or another club doesn’t matter to me. I just want to play. If I have to leave, I’ll think about playing as priority.”

Julian Draxler and Leandro Paredes are both expected to return to PSG at the end of the season, waiting for possible new solutions. Juventus are not planning to activate the buy option clause for Paredes at this stage; Draxler, injured and expected to leave Benfica.

Real Madrid

Those Carlo Ancelotti links with the Brazil job don’t seem to be going away, with Brazilian FA president Ednaldo fuelling the speculation by saying: “I really admire Ancelotti. He’s not only players’ favourite but fans’ too. Everywhere I go in Brazil, Ancelotti is the first name the supporters ask me about. Let’s wait for the appropriate time, we’ll see if we can make it happen.”

Tottenham

Antonio Conte has spoken for the first time since leaving Tottenham, saying: “Football is passion. I thank everyone at Spurs who appreciated and shared my passion. Special thought to the Fans who always showed me support and appreciation, unforgettable to hear them singing my name. I wish you all the best for the future.”

It’s too early to know what will come next for Conte. It will take some weeks to assess his options and pick the best next step. I’m sure Italy will be his priority due to the family and personal reasons, so personally I’d say Italy as the best destination for Antonio.

Emerson Royal is set to miss next six weeks with a knee injury — and it also requires surgery. Operation will take place in the next days — one more blow for Spurs and Stellini.

Watford

There’s a chance for Ismaila Sarr to leave Watford this summer, regardless of whether or not they win promotion. But at the end, interested clubs will have to offer what Watford want; every summer or January we have Sarr’s name around and deals are not completed because of Watford’s position. An important bid will be needed.