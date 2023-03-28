Video: Andy Robertson and Scott McTominay link-up to give Scotland shock lead over Spain

Scotland have taken a shock lead over Spain in their EUR0 2024 qualifying match at Hampden Park thanks to a goal from Man United’s Scott McTominay. 

Both teams won their opening games of the group and a win for either team tonight will see them go top.

After just seven minutes of action, Scotland have taken a shock lead after they pounced on a mistake from Tottenham’s Pedro Porro.

That led to Liverpool’s Andy Robertson playing a ball into a free area and Man United’s Scott McTominay arrived on the scene to convert and send the home fans crazy.

