Video: Arsenal ‘invincible’ says club have to tie down superstar talent ‘for 10 years’

Any player that can help his team go an entire Premier League season unbeaten clearly knows a thing or two about football, so when Kolo Toure speaks about Arsenal, everyone would do well to listen intently.

The former club legend has fired a warning to his old club regarding current superstar talent, Bukayo Saka.

Noting that the Gunners have had a habit in the past of letting homegrown players leave the club, Toure suggested they needed to tie Saka down for 10 years.

"Make sure Bukayo Saka signs for 10 years." ? Kolo Toure's advice for Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/0EJudKC1vs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 28, 2023

Pictures via Sky Sports