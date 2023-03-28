Video: Arsenal star reveals gender of his new baby on the pitch and in front of international team-mates

In this day and age, ‘gender reveals’ seem to be the done thing, but rather than have a party to announce the sex of their second child, Arsenal’s Matt Turner and his wife went one better.

After his United States team had beaten El Salvador 1-0 in their most recent international outing, Turner and all of his team-mates gathered round whilst the stadium announcer counted down.

Once he did so, Turner, who has played just five times for the Gunners this season, all in the Europa League per WhoScored, kicked a ball to release a crowd of pink smoke.

He then celebrated the news he and his wife would be having a girl with the USMNT squad.

