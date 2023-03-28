Video: Scott McTominay on fire vs Spain as Man United star grabs second goal

Scotland have moved into a 2-0 lead against Spain in what is turning out to be a magical night for the Tartan Army.

The Scots took the lead in the match after just seven minutes through Man United’s Scott McTominay and early in the second half the midfielder grabbed a second to send the home fans wild.

Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney went on an impressive run down the line and his cross eventually found its way to McTominay. The United star volleyed the ball passed Kepa in the Spain net which will likely send Scotland top of their group.