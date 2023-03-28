During his managerial career at Man United, it’s doubtful anyone would’ve crossed Sir Alex Ferguson, but the Scot showed his humorous side by appearing in a video alongside Wrexham ownership duo, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, to announce a pre-season friendly between the two clubs.
Sir Alex appears by video link in the clip but doesn’t say a word to the overawed pair. Only when an assistant comes into his office does he reveal the reason why.
50% Dragon. 50% Devil. 100% Red. Wrexham play @ManUtd in San Diego, July 25th!
??? #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/w7zUjB3d3K
