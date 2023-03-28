Arsenal and Chelsea not out of transfer race just yet as player’s father makes trip to London

Arsenal and Chelsea may reportedly still be in the race for the transfer of Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque.

The talented 18-year-old currently plays for Athletico Paranaense and it seems his future is still not entirely resolved, despite some reports suggesting he was most likely to choose Barcelona as his next move.

A report from Sport now note that it seems Roque is still keeping his options open, with Arsenal and Chelsea mentioned as suitors for the teenager as his father posts on Instagram that he’s been in London.

Roque looks an elite prospect who could have a big future in the game, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do in the Premier League.

The report still suggests, however, that the player’s father will also speak with the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, so it may be some time yet before we find out for sure what Roque’s next move will be.

Arsenal and Chelsea could be tempting destinations, however, due to their presence in London and their commitment to promoting and developing young players.