UEFA delete bizarre happy birthday tweet to West Ham’s Michail Antonio

UEFA have deleted a bizarre video tweet wishing West Ham striker Michail Antonio a happy birthday.

Instead of posting a video clip of some Antonio goals, their Conference League account simply tweeted a short snippet of Antonio being involved in a goal for one of his teammates, doing nothing especially spectacular.

Antonio might not be the best player in the world, but he’s had some fine moments for the Hammers and there are goals in Europe for them to use, so it’s unclear why they went with this…

West Ham fans won’t have been impressed, though in fairness they did eventually see sense and remove the video.