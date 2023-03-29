Arsenal ‘very interested’ in €30m-rated 23-year-old Danish midfield star

Whether or not they end up claiming this season’s Premier League title Arsenal have certainly improved under Mikel Arteta, and like all good teams it appears that they want to upgrade their playing staff whilst they’re at the top.

Rather than allow form and results to dip, the Gunners are seemingly active in the transfer market with Sport1 reporting that the north Londoners are ‘very interested’ in Eintracht Frankfurt’s exciting 23-year-old midfielder, Jesper Lindstrom.

Also known as Jobbe, the player is always on the front foot, likes to get forward at every opportunity, coming inside as and when the need arises.

His positive way of playing very much fits into Arsenal’s attacking style, something that has become a hallmark of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal FC among the English clubs pushing to sign Jesper Lindstrøm. Eintracht Frankfurt already preparing for the departure of the 23yo midfielder. Price tag: €30m. With #AFC three other UK clubs in the race, sources telling us. ?? @CMoffiziell @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) March 28, 2023

At 23, he also has room to improve, although Sport1 report that Eintracht believe the player is already at his peak, with little room for improvement.

That has to be seen as much as a stalling tactic if nothing else, because it’s difficult to believe that the Gunners would even be sniffing around the player if he had nothing to offer.

Arteta has also shown his credentials as a master motivator and tactician, and he’s hardly going to be spending the board’s money without having done proper due diligence on a player who could give something extra to his squad.