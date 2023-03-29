David Moyes’ relationship with Gianluca Scamacca could see Italian leave club

West Ham FC
Posted by

Dean Jones has said that David Moyes’ relationship with Gianluca Scamacca could result in the striker departing the club this summer.

Scamacca joined the Hammers from Sassuolo in the summer, but it’s safe to say that the move hasn’t worked out.

The 24-year old Italian has scored just eight times in 27 games for David Moyes’ side and the last four games for West Ham have seen Scamacca left on the bench, with it now looking ever more likely that he will depart in the summer.

Jones spoke on the Chasing Green Arrows podcast to say that he expects the striker to leave at the end of the season.

Moyes clearly doesn’t like Scamacca, I expect he will probably leave West Ham at the end of the season because he’s going to get fed up.”

Scamacca has completed 90 minutes three times in the league this season

The future of West Ham’s No.7 in claret and blue is also hanging by a thread with the fact Moyes went and signed Danny Ings from Aston Villa in January, with the Hammers boss favouring the Englishman over the £35million Italian.

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist makes big Newcastle United claim surrounding Bundesliga midfielder
Exclusive: Antonio Conte eyed as perfect option for Euro giants following Tottenham exit
Real Madrid interested in moving for 23-year old Chelsea defender

It’s starting to look very much like the beginning of the end for Scamacca at West Ham, a sad state of affairs after what promised to be a really shrewd transfer by the club.

More Stories Gianluca Scamacca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.