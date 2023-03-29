Dean Jones has said that David Moyes’ relationship with Gianluca Scamacca could result in the striker departing the club this summer.

Scamacca joined the Hammers from Sassuolo in the summer, but it’s safe to say that the move hasn’t worked out.

The 24-year old Italian has scored just eight times in 27 games for David Moyes’ side and the last four games for West Ham have seen Scamacca left on the bench, with it now looking ever more likely that he will depart in the summer.

Jones spoke on the Chasing Green Arrows podcast to say that he expects the striker to leave at the end of the season.

“Moyes clearly doesn’t like Scamacca, I expect he will probably leave West Ham at the end of the season because he’s going to get fed up.”

The future of West Ham’s No.7 in claret and blue is also hanging by a thread with the fact Moyes went and signed Danny Ings from Aston Villa in January, with the Hammers boss favouring the Englishman over the £35million Italian.

It’s starting to look very much like the beginning of the end for Scamacca at West Ham, a sad state of affairs after what promised to be a really shrewd transfer by the club.