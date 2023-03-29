Exclusive: Arsenal and Chelsea still lurking for potential midfielder transfer

Arsenal and Chelsea are still lurking for the potential transfer of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo ahead of the summer, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Ecuador international has been one of the finest players in the Premier League in recent times, and was the subject of plenty of interest from bigger clubs during the January transfer window.

It makes sense that Caicedo would still be on the radar of both Arsenal and Chelsea, who would surely still benefit from making some changes in the middle of the park.

Having failed to land Caicedo, the Gunners instead brought in Jorginho as a relatively short-term option, and a younger player like Caicedo seems a must when looking at the ages of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

Chelsea, meanwhile, invested big money in Enzo Fernandez, but could perhaps still do with replacing Jorginho, and potentially Mateo Kovacic as well as he approaches the final year of his contract.

“Brighton have no intention to sell (Evan) Ferguson this summer, so it’s a real challenge for suitors wanting to move quickly,” Jacobs explained.

“Brighton always only sell on their own terms, and don’t need the fee either having sold Leandro Trossard, Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma recently to name but three.

“And even though he only just signed a new deal, Brighton may well get a healthy fee for Moises Caicedo this summer with Arsenal and Chelsea still lurking.”