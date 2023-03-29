Newcastle United keeping an eye on Barcelona central defender

Newcastle United are said to be seriously keen on Andreas Christensen who has impressed for Barcelona this season.

Christensen joined Barca from Chelsea last summer on a free transfer and has been a regular under Xavi since December after struggling with injury, completing 90 minutes in the league 12 times this season.

His performances have been impressive at the Camp Nou and according to Sport, Newcastle are very keen on his signature.

The outlet report that Christensen is more than happy with the Spanish giants, with the 26-year old competing alongside Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde in defence.

Barcelona are also said to be not interested in selling the Danish international, but with Newcastle’s newly-found funds from their new owners, the Catalans would be naive to not expect a call from Tyneside enquiring about Christensen.

The Magpies’ strong possibility of gaining Champions League football next season is something that could cause their attractiveness as a club to skyrocket, which is why they are being linked with some big names before the summer transfer window, and those links are unlikely to stop there as we enter the business end of the season.