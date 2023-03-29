They were once one of European football’s untouchables, but Barcelona have fallen so far down the world order that, because they still remain under the constraints of FFP, it means, theoretically, they are susceptible to bids for any of their players, with Newcastle circling for one of their centre-backs.

Despite the backdrop at the club currently seeming to be all about keeping themselves afloat financially, Xavi Hernandez and his squad have made huge strides on the pitch.

So much so that only a fool would bet against them winning this season’s league title, which is some turnaround from their humbling 8-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Unable to spend large amounts on players in the transfer window whilst they remain under the auspices of Financial Fair Play, they continue to be forced to shop in the bargain basement.

As has been seen before, however, that’s not always the worst place to buy.

Signed on a free transfer from Chelsea, Andreas Christensen has been one of Barcelona’s most consistent performers throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

Like every other player on the payroll at the Camp Nou, the towering Dane could be plying his trade elsewhere next season if a decent enough offer comes in.

It’s unlikely that Barca’s board and president Joan Laporta would appreciate it, but all’s fair in love and business.

Sport note, however, that the club do expect to receive some offers for players and that it’s Newcastle that present a clear and present danger as far as Christensen goes.

The outlet suggest the Magpies are following the Dane ‘very closely,’ and though the player himself wants to stay in Catalonia, this entire situation may be taken out of his and Barca’s hands if Newcastle follow through with any initial interest.