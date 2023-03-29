Chelsea have been offered Napoli winger Hirving Lozano who does not look like he will extend his stay in Naples beyond next season.

This is according to Ciro Venerato who spoke to Rai (via CalcioNapoli), saying that Lozano is of interest to several clubs across Europe and has even been offered to the Blues.

“There are several clubs interested. The Mexican has entrusted himself to an English agency (Unique Sports Group), who are trying to guarantee the player a salary on par with the current one, which Napoli will see reduced in the future.

“The player has been offered to some English clubs, including Chelsea, but there is no lack of admirers in La Liga, including Sevilla and Villarreal.”

Lozano joined Napoli from PSV in 2019 and has gone on to make 146 appearances for Gli Azzurri, scoring 30 times, but it looks like he will not be rewarded for his contributions to the club, with Napoli yet to open talks over a new deal for the player known as ‘Chucky’, his contract set to expire in 2024.

As a result, it looks like the Mexican could depart this summer while Napoli can still get a fee for him, with journalist Raffaele Auriemma saying at the start of the month that the club are holding out for a fee of £43million for the 27-year old.

With Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic two wingers who are likely to depart Chelsea at the end of the season, don’t be surprised to see Todd Boehly get his wallet out and test Napoli’s resolve for Lozano come the summer transfer window.