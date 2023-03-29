Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has admitted he’d love to see Chelsea midfielder Connor Gallagher back at the club.

The England international made a terrific impression on loan at Selhurst Park last season, but has struggled to play regularly upon returning to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Chelsea could probably make around £40m from selling Gallagher, Jordan told talkSPORT, as quoted by HITC, and the former Palace chief admits he thinks he could be a great signing to have back for Roy Hodgson’s side.

Chelsea have spent big in recent times, so could do well to cash in on a squad player like Gallagher, while Jordan also speculated about the future of players like Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

“(Chelsea) have got an embarrassment of riches and it’s time to change things up,” Jordan said.

“A ‘firesale’ means you’re selling at a discount. Chelsea won’t be selling at a discount. They will be selling for top money.

“They have sold players before, and have done so very successfully. They’ve made profits from selling young players.

“If they sell Conor Gallagher, who is a £40 million footballer, they sell Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount, they’ve just made £140 million worth of profit. It’s practical, pragmatic business.

“Gallagher is in and out, he is a very good player, I would love to have him at Crystal Palace. But is he going to move out some of these top players who have been brought in to achieve something? Debatable.”

While Gallagher is undoubtedly a fine player on his day, it perhaps looks like he found his level at Palace and would do well to return there instead of continuing to struggle to live up to expectations at a big club like Chelsea.